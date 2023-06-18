Tragic Discovery: Three missing kids found dead inside car in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a devastating turn of events, three children who had gone missing on Saturday were tragically found dead inside a Ford Ecosport car by the Nagpur Police on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Taufiq Khan, Alia Khan, and Afreen Khan.

According to sources, it is believed that the children were playing inside the car and accidentally locked themselves inside, leading to their untimely demise due to suffocation. At this point, the police have ruled out any foul play. However, in order to ascertain the exact cause of death, the bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a thorough autopsy.

The incident was earlier anticipated as a case of child trafficking in Nagpur, sparking concerns among residents and authorities alike. The disappearance of these innocent children had prompted swift action from the Nagpur Police, who promptly circulated pictures of the missing kids in hopes of their safe recovery.

Regrettably, the search efforts concluded with a heart-wrenching revelation as the police discovered the lifeless bodies of the children inside a car in close proximity to the area. The news has sent shockwaves throughout the community, leaving many devastated by the tragic outcome.

Cops in the meantime have registered of accidental death and probing further.

