Tragic Accident on Samruddhi Highway, Section of Bus Severely Damaged

Nagpur: A distressing incident has occurred once again on the Samruddhi Highway, capturing the alarming situation that has persisted. This time, a tragic accident involving a bus took place near Savangi in Aurangabad. The bus collided with another vehicle on the highway, resulting in severe damage to a significant portion of the bus. As a consequence, 20 individuals sustained injuries, out of which 11 have been treated and discharged. The remaining 9 individuals are currently receiving medical attention at the government hospital. Prompt assistance was provided by the rescue teams, who swiftly reached the accident site upon receiving the information.

On July 1, a horrific accident involving a private travel bus occurred in Buldhana, where 25 passengers lost their lives. Remarkably, after this incident, accidents on the Samruddhi Highway continue to rise. Several minor and major accidents have been reported in various locations. Among them, a night-time collision involving a travel bus and a truck took place near Savangi in Aurangabad. The accident left 20 individuals injured. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the highway police rushed to the scene and arranged for the injured to be transported to the nearby hospital. Currently, 9 individuals are under treatment, while 11 have been discharged after receiving primary medical care.

Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway: Yet Another Accident…

In another incident, an accident occurred on the Samruddhi Highway, causing damage to a vehicle. Due to driver’s negligence, the car overturned on the Mumbai-Nagpur stretch of the Samruddhi Highway on Tuesday afternoon. Seven individuals were injured in the accident, and they were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital in Jalna. The car with registration number MH 47-Q 2249 was traveling from Nagpur to Mumbai when the mishap occurred. After entering Jalna district, the car overturned. The injured individuals identified as Sayyad Mosef (25 years), Ashriya Begum (34 years), Shaikh Haroon (38 years), Sayyad Zakeriya (8 years), Sayyad Fatima (1 year), Tasleem Shaikh (46 years), and Abdul Gurmeeat (25 years, resident of Parbhani) were taken to the hospital in Jalna without delay.

Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Accidents: Alarming Increase…

Despite contributing significantly to the state’s development, the construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway has been marred by a series of accidents. Almost every day, minor and major accidents occur on this expressway, highlighting the concerning situation. Urgent measures are being demanded to prevent further accidents on this expressway.

