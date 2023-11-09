Tragedy Strikes Again on ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’: Ganraj Travels Bus Accident Claims Driver and Passenger’s Life

Nagpur/Buldhana: A series of unfortunate accidents continues to plague the samruddhi mahamarg Expressway, with another mishap occurring earlier this morning. Two passengers aboard a Ganaraj Travels bus met their tragic fate during the recent incident. This peculiar mishap unfolded when the driver of the Khajgi bus decided to pull over to inspect a tire issue while en route from Mumbai to Nagpur.

In the vicinity of Mehkar, located in the Buldhana district, the driver deemed it necessary to perform a tire “check.” It was during this period that a speeding truck, approaching rapidly from the rear, caused a substantial collision with the Ganaraj Travels bus. As a result of the impact, the bus driver was critically injured, and unfortunately, one passenger lost their life. In total, the bus carried 37 passengers at the time of the incident.

The samruddhi mahamarg has gained notoriety in recent times due to a string of accidents that have raised concerns about safety on this crucial route. Investigations into this latest accident are ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

