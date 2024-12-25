Tragedy and triumph: Retired Nagpur teacher’s legacy lives on through organ donation

Advertisement













Nagpur: The bustling Civil Lines area in Nagpur, often synonymous with affluence and tranquillity, became the backdrop of a heart-wrenching tragedy on Tuesday, as the family of 60-year-old retired teacher Sharda Sunil Bhomia transformed their grief into a remarkable act of generosity.

Sharda’s life was abruptly cut short after a devastating road mishap. While returning home in Civil Lines on her two-wheeler, an inattentive car occupant flung open a door, leading to a violent collision. Thrown off her vehicle, Sharda suffered a severe head injury. The incident, occurring in one of Nagpur’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, shines a spotlight on the growing menace of road safety even in elite zones.

She was rushed to KIMS Kingsway Hospital, where medical teams fought valiantly for four days. Despite exhaustive efforts, Sharda was declared brain dead due to irreversible brain haemorrhaging.

Amid their immeasurable loss, Sharda’s children, Dr. Pallavi Sharma and Rohan Bhomia, demonstrated extraordinary courage. Guided by organ donation coordinators Shalini Patil and Dinesh Mandpe from ZTCC Nagpur, they made the noble decision to donate Sharda’s liver and both kidneys, ensuring her legacy would live on through others.

The gift of life

This selfless act marked Nagpur’s 169th deceased organ donation since 2013 and the 39th in 2024, according to ZTCC-Nagpur President Dr. Sanjay Kolte and Secretary Dr. Rahul Saxena.

• Liver: Transplanted to a 39-year-old male at Midas Hospital, Nagpur.

• Kidney 1: Transplanted to a 63-year-old male at KIMS Kingsway Hospital.

• Kidney 2: Transplanted to a 69-year-old male at Saraswati Kidney Care Centre, Nagpur.

Sharda’s tragic demise in a high-profile area underscores the dire need for stricter enforcement of road safety measures in Nagpur. The incident is a grim reminder that no locale is immune to such dangers without collective awareness and action.

The staff at KIMS Kingsway Hospital paid a heartfelt tribute by forming an ‘honour corridor,’ celebrating the life of a woman whose final act epitomized humanity’s greatest virtues. The hospital also facilitated her final journey with free ambulance services, ensuring her departure was marked with dignity and respect.

As Nagpur reflects on this poignant episode, Sharda Sunil Bhomia’s story serves as both a wake-up call and an inspiration — a reminder of the fragility of life and the boundless power of generosity.