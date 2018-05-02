Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 8th, 2021

    Trafficking racket: 3 arrested, girl rescued from MP

    Nagpur: Three persons were arrested for allegedly running a trafficking racket and one girl was rescued from Madhya Pradesh, police in Nagpur said on Saturday.

    Kunal Dhepe, a history-sheeter, Muskan Shaikh and Vibha Wardhekar had taken a girl to MP on the pretext of a function on April 19 and had sold her to a man for Rs 1.70 lakh, who forcibly married her, said an official.

    “After the girl”s mother lodged a missing complaint, a probe zeroed in on Dhepe, Shaikh and Wardhekar,” the Beltarodi police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM


