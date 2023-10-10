Traffic Woes Eased: Canal Road set to reopen in Ramdaspeth area, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bid to alleviate the mounting traffic congestion in the Ramdaspeth area, the Nagpur City Police have announced the imminent reopening of Canal Road for vehicular movement within the next week. This decision comes as a much-needed relief for exasperated commuters grappling with prolonged traffic snarls in the locality.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar disclosed this significant move following a comprehensive review meeting with Municipal Officers and the Police Department. The deteriorating condition of the bridge spanning Nag River near Jhansi Rani Square and University Library has been a pivotal factor exacerbating traffic troubles over the past few weeks.

The bridge, which was dismantled last year, has witnessed sluggish progress in its reconstruction, with only 10 percent of the work completed thus far. Recent city floods further impeded progress, causing damage to another bridge in the vicinity of Dheeran Kanya School. Consequently, traffic has been diverted from Jhansi Rani Square to Panchsheel Square.

During the review meeting, it was resolved that one lane of Canal Road, stretching from Panchsheel Square to Central Mall, will be reopened for traffic within the next two days. The entire Canal Road stretch is anticipated to be accessible to the public within a week.

Additionally, the cementing work on the road from Mehadia Square to Munje Square is on track to be concluded within two days, allowing for two-way traffic on this section. The City Police have imposed a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area, with exceptions made for concrete mixers and other essential vehicles during a limited four-hour window.

The decision to reopen Canal Road reflects a concerted effort to alleviate the daily commute woes of citizens in the Ramdaspeth area. It is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and provide much-needed respite to residents and commuters alike.

