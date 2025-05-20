Traffic Police notify new parking system at Sitabuldi Main Road after removing hawkers

Advertisement



Nagpur: Sitabuldi shopkeepers and Nagpurians heaved a sigh of relief as Traffic Police issued a notification regarding vehicle parking. Now people can park vehicles as notified by traffic cops. Taking cognisance of problems being faced by people, Nagpur Municipal Corporation had taken steps last week and removed the encroachments on the road.

Immediately, the Traffic Police Department got into action and enforced parking rules.

New parking system

· Two-wheelers shall be parked on the left side of the road from Bala Footwear at Variety Square to Raja Opticals.

· Two-wheelers shall be parked on the left side of the road from Silky Lingerie shop to Khadi Gram Udyog shop.

· Two-wheelers shall be parked on the left side of the road from Joshi Ice Cream to the old Parekh Jewellers shop, excluding the area in front of Rajaram Library Gate, the road towards Temple Bazaar, and the gate in front of Rakesh Telange’s house.

· Four-wheelers shall be parked on the right side of Sitabuldi main road from Bata Showroom at Variety Square to Novelty.

· Four-wheelers shall be parked on the right side of Sitabuldi main road from Bombaywala shop to Dream Shoppee.

· Two-wheelers shall be parked on the right side of Sitabuldi Main Road from Venkatesh Market to Parekh Jewellers shop, excluding the roads leading to Modi No 1, 2, and 3.

The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak clearly says, ‘As per the notification, no hawkers will be permitted to set up their stalls or establishments within 30 metres of the designated roads and turns mentioned above.’ This notification is made effective from May 19, 2025, and will remain in force until further orders.

Usually, police or civic authorities keep taking such actions but they are not monitored or the status is not maintained. Sitabuldi main road has been facing the hawkers’ problem for a long time. On several occasions, the authorities removed encroachment, enforced rules but the action was not followed strictly. The shopkeepers had to knock on the court’s doors. The case is still pending in the High Court.

“We will strictly implement the parking guidelines here at Sitabuldi main road. Already 11 such roads for on street parking have been identified and notification has taken out. People are facing a lot of problems and we will surely resolve the issues for which measures are being taken,” assured Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak.

