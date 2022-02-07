Traffic Police issue revised speed limit for vehicles in Nagpur

New speed limit to remain effective till March 8

Nagpur: Following orders of ADG Traffic Maharashtra, the Nagpur Traffic Police has revised the maximum speed limit for different categories of motor vehicles plying on city roads.

The new order came into force from Sunday and will remain effective till March 8, 2022. The Police have fixed the maximum speed limits of 50-80 kmph on most roads in the city.

The maximum limit for passenger vehicles (8 + 1) on six laned roads with dividers is fixed at 80 km per hour.

Also, now the maximum speed limit passenger vehicle with more than 9 passengers will ply with maximum speed of 60 km/h.

For goods vehicle, the speed limit has been fixed at 40 kmph.

Two-wheelers and four-wheeler rickshaws can ply at the maximum speed of 60 kmph while three-wheeler rickshaw are allowed speed of 50 kmph.

The new speed limit will remain effective till March 8, 2022. Nagpurians can contact DCP Traffic Sarang Awhad with their objections.