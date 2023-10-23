Traffic masterplan for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebration in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the coming Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations scheduled for Dussehra on October 24, thousands of Buddhist devotees are converging on Deekshabhoomi using various modes of transportation.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and prevent congestion in the vicinity, the Nagpur traffic police have devised a comprehensive masterplan. This plan includes special provisions to address potential traffic issues arising from the recent bridge collapse at Panchsheel Chowk and another incident near the University Library in Ramdaspeth.

To effectively manage the traffic inflow and outflow around Deekshabhoomi, eight key roads in the area have been temporarily closed. These road closures will be in effect from 3 pm on October 22, 2023, and will remain in place until 2 pm on October 25, 2023. The closure aims to divert traffic and prevent congestion in the vicinity during the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations.

In light of the recent bridge collapse at Panchsheel Chowk, the traffic police have taken specific measures to divert traffic away from the affected area and ensure the safety of commuters. Alternative routes and detours have been identified and communicated to the public to minimize disruptions.

The Nagpur traffic police have launched a public awareness campaign to inform citizens and participants about the road closures and alternative routes. This campaign includes announcements through various media channels and social platforms to keep everyone updated and to minimize inconvenience.

A significant number of traffic police personnel have been deployed around Deekshabhoomi and along the designated alternative routes to guide traffic and provide assistance to commuters. Their presence will help manage the influx of vehicles and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The traffic management plan has been formulated in collaboration with local authorities, and all relevant departments are coordinating their efforts to guarantee the success of the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations while maintaining public safety.

The road closures and diversions are intended to prevent traffic jams and guarantee that the event takes place without major transportation disruptions. Commuters and participants are urged to adhere to the guidance provided by traffic authorities and follow the designated routes to reach their destinations efficiently.

Parking spaces:

Dharampeth Science College, Dharampeth Art and Commerce College, Dharampeth School, Rani Laxmibai Auditorium, Laxmi Nagar, Bajaj Nagar Basket Ball Ground, Modern High School NEERI, Patwardhan Ground, new D. P. Road on both sides from Kripalani Chowk to Ajni Railway Bridge Chowk.

Roads closed (Oct 22 to 25)

· Both way road from Kachipura Chowk (Agricultural College Hostel) to Matakacheri Chowk

· Kachipura Chowk (Agricultural College Hostel) to Kalpana Building (Ramdaspeth) to T Point both ways.

· Kripalani turning on Matakacheri Chowk to Wardha Road, both sides to Wardha Road.

· Matakacheri Chowk to NEERI Road T Point (Except for small cargo vehicles in the food zone).

· Matakacheri Chowk to Laxmi Nagar Chowk both ways.

· Kachipura Chowk to Baja Nagar Chowk, both side of the road

· Road from Bajaj Nagar Chowk to Laxmi Nagar Chowk

· The right side lane from Ajni Railway Bridge to Kripalani Chowk. Vehicles of devotees coming to Deekshabhoomi can be used for parking. Vehicles distributing food parcels/meals are prohibited from entering this route.

