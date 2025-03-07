Traffic curbs on Sitabuldi flyover till March 15

Advertisement



Nagpur: Traffic Control Branch of Nagpur City Police has notified restriction on movement of vehicles on Sitabuldi flyover from March 6 to 15 as National Highway Sub-Division No. 2 of Public Works Department is going to carry out work relating to applying thermoplastic paint and median marker.

The flyover would be restricted to movement of one way traffic from Morris College T-Point to Rahate Colony Square from March 6 to 10 from 11 pm to 5 am. Similarly, from March 11 to 15 the traffic from Rahate Colony Square to Morris College T-Point will be open and remain closed on the other side.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the restriction, vehicles can take the side road for movement from Rahate Colony to Morris College T-Point through Lokmat Square, Panchsheel Square, Jhansi Rani Square and Variety Square, said a notification issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Madhuri Bawiskar.

Incidentally the restriction came into effect from March 6 and Traffic police chose to notify it the same day. Normally such notification is issued a few days ahead so that road users would not be inconvenienced.