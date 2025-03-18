Advertisement



Many traditional activities are making a comeback through digitisation and have been transformed into engaging online activities that are once again creating interest among a new generation of online users, thus breathing new life into them. One of the driving forces that has been crucial to the transformation of many traditional activities was the Covid -19 pandemic. Lockdown meant that society had to reinvent how they engaged in different activities in a society where social distancing and being shut in at home was how most of us spent 2020. The internet became our lifeline for the latest news, shopping for food and many other activities which we used to take for granted such as meeting with friends and family and other social activities.

Traditional Hobbies, Games, and Other Activities Are Being Revived Online

The covid-19 pandemic for all of its negative effects did also have some positive consequences in regards to the digital revolution and the increase in traditional activities that are being transformed into virtual experiences. Once the pandemic was in check and society was allowed to leave their home and resume lives as normal, the digital revolution that had transformed so many activities did not lose popularity as people enjoyed the convenience of virtual access to many services and online entertainment that previously had not even been imaginable.

Traditional board games have not been outdated by the digital generation, instead technology has made it so that they have evolved and they are even more easily accessible then they were before. Another advantage of digitised versions of board games is that gamers can connect with other gamers from around the world therefore creating a global boardgaming community. Board games have retained many of their original features, however through digitisation, they have become even more exciting with some enhanced features that make them more immersive and dynamic while still retaining a sense of nostalgia and accessible to more players.

Hobbies such as crafting and DIY have become very popular through digitisation with numerous online courses, videos, and webinars available to learn a favourite craft, many of which are even free which makes them even more accessible to a wider audience. Some workshops are streamed in real time which means that students can interact with the teachers and ask them questions as well as connecting with other students. There are a wide variety of different skills that individuals can learn online from knitting to simple home improvements. There is something for everyone who wants to learn a new skill or hobby.

Technology moves fast and today the way that we enjoy music and performance arts is now enjoyed through online streaming platforms such as YouTube or Spotify and there are also many live performances on demand. The days of queuing up in hopes of getting tickets for a sold out performance are a thing of the past. Tickets can be purchased for a live streamed performance that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home. Best of all, the best thing is the tickets are never sold out.

Gone are the days of music shops where consumers would buy cassettes and CDs. The first step in this transformation was the Apple iPod where users would download their physical media such as CD’s to their iPOD and enjoy their favourite tracks all in one place. This shift was driven by the rise of digital downloads and, more recently, streaming services or even through an AI device on demand.

Card games were first digitalised for use on personal computers back in the 1990s. The first card game that was digitised was solitaire and then poker. Card games grew in popularity when they were transformed into their online form and today card games such as poker, blackjack, and many other classic card games are enjoyed on online gaming platforms and through multiplayer gaming as well.

Fitness has undergone a transformation from being an activity where people subscribed to a gym membership and then would go to a dedicated fitness facility where they would workout or attend classes. As with many other traditional activities, the covid-19 pandemic meant that fitness instructors needed to rethink how they could provide services to clients. The need to stay active whilst being confined to social distancing rules meant that the fitness industry went digital. People could exercise in their homes by streaming fitness classes into their homes at a time that was convenient for them and at a fraction of the price of a traditional gym membership. Many people prefer the intimacy of not being in a class as they could exercise without feeling the pressure of being surrounded by other people and also were not obligated to attend classes at set times. The easy accessibility, reasonable cost, and the ability to exercise at a time that is convenient to a person’s schedule has meant that online fitness has remained a popular choice for a significant number of people.

Puzzles and word games have been providing entertainment for centuries. However the way that we enjoy them has changed drastically since the arrival of the digital age. Puzzles are not only a form of entertainment, they have become a thriving industry that ranges from classic jigsaw puzzles to short but intricate forms of different brain teasers such as the ever popular word game Wordless where players can play a new word puzzle every day. The digitised versions also offer players the convenience of easy access on a mobile device or smartphone and offer short entertainment breaks that provide entertainment and also stimulate cognitive functions. Studies have shown that puzzles and word games are a very good way to take a quick break during the work day, resulting in a small diversion that helps individuals to refresh ideas and return to work with renewed concentration which contributes to better productivity.

