Trader’s son, servant emerge as thieves in Rs 73 lakh burglary case in Shantinagar

Nagpur: The Unit-III of the Nagpur Crime Branch cracked the sensational theft at the residence of electrical goods dealer Javed Abdul Rajjak Thara in Shanti Nagar by putting behind bars his own son and servant, besides recovering stolen cash and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 59.70 lakh from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Jafar Thara (27), a resident of H-3, Kashyap Layout, Mahesh Nagar, Shantinagar, had stolen Rs 13 lakh cash and 1.5 kilogramme gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh from an electronic locker at his house on Sunday night. Jafar, who committed the crime with co-accused Wajid Gaffoor Ali (27), had allegedly suffered losses in the stock market.

Jafar then hatched a plan to steal cash and gold ornaments from his father Javed Thara’s electronic locker and flee to Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Jafar stole the cash and gold jewellery collectively worth Rs 73 lakh from the locker when his father Javed Thara and other family members had gone to Kamptee to attend a relative’s engagement ceremony. Jafar kept the cash and ornaments at Wajid’s house at Ganjakhet.

After Javed Thara lodged a complaint with Shantinagar Police, a team of Unit-III of Crime Branch conducting simultaneous probe intensely grilled Jafar who later confessed to committing the theft in connivance with Wajid.

The case was cracked by API Madhuri Nerkar, API Pawan Morey, PSI Balram Zadokar and others under the supervision of Additional CP Crime Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (Crime ) Roshan Pandit.

