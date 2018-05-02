Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 8th, 2021

    Traders Protest: Sitabuldi Merchant Association stages ‘Thali Bajao Sarkar Jagao Andolan’ in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The traders’ demonstration against April lockdown entered its third day with ‘‘Thali Bajao Sarkar Jagao Andolan’ organized by Sitabuldi Merchant Association here on Thursday. Stating the lockdown imposed by the State Government as the death warrant for businessmen, Sitabuldi Merchant Association members were seen holding banners that reads ‘mat chino hamara karobar, humara bhi hai ghar bar’ and chanting slogans against the lockdown proposed by the government.

    It is pertinent to mention that perturbed over the pathetic situation created due to lockdown, members of Sitabuldi Merchants Association have threatened to open their shops from April 9, 2021 unless the State Government didn’t withdraw lockdown norms. They said that their business was already reeling under recession and the lockdown imposed by the State Government up to April 30, 2021 will make the situation more dismal. There are about 300 members of the Association on whom over 10,000 direct and indirect families are dependent.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Traders Protest: Sitabuldi Merchant Association stages ‘Thali Bajao Sarkar Jagao Andolan’ in Nagpur
    Traders Protest: Sitabuldi Merchant Association stages ‘Thali Bajao Sarkar Jagao Andolan’ in Nagpur
    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops
    Hardcore goon planning serious crime nabbed by Shanti Nagar cops
    Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Waze’s charges against Parab
    Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Waze’s charges against Parab
    Why are we getting step motherly treatment in Nagpur?
    Why are we getting step motherly treatment in Nagpur?
    शहराच्या ८४ शासकीय केन्द्रांमध्ये आता लसीकरणाची व्यवस्था
    शहराच्या ८४ शासकीय केन्द्रांमध्ये आता लसीकरणाची व्यवस्था
    जनसेवेकरीता भाजयुमोला पोलीस आयुक्तांचा मदतीचा हात.
    जनसेवेकरीता भाजयुमोला पोलीस आयुक्तांचा मदतीचा हात.
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more
    HC orders setting up of panel to monitor COVID-19 situation in Nagpur
    HC orders setting up of panel to monitor COVID-19 situation in Nagpur
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गांधीबाग झोनमध्ये नव्या लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    गैरसमज टाळा, लसीकरणासाठी पुढे या
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145