Tourism firm cheats woman of Rs 10 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police in Nagpur have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly embezzling Rs 10.5 lakh from a woman, Pratibha Nitnaware (56).

According to police, the accused, Nishant Manvatkar and Bhant Thero, co-own a tourism firm through which they allegedly obtained a loan from the victim. They promised her profits and a partnership in the firm in return.

However, after providing the money, the victim decided not to proceed with the partnership. Despite her decision, the duo reportedly refused to return the loan, prompting her to approach the police. A case was registered, though the accused managed to secure anticipatory bail.

Police suspect the duo may have defrauded others as well and have urged citizens to come forward with their complaints.

Man duped of Rs 10.88 lakh in work-from-home job fraud

A young man was cheated of Rs 10.88 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised him a work-from-home job. Mankapur police have filed a case against Samta Rahul and Ravindra Patil following a complaint by Shubham Vitthalsingh Bais (29), from Utthan Nagar, Gorewada.

According to police, Shubham was searching for a job when he received a message on Telegram about earning Rs 2,000 to 3,000 daily from home. Shubham contacted the accused. They sent him a link to create a user ID on the Telegram app. After he created the ID, they told him to book hotel rooms on commission for Dream Hotel Group.

The fraudsters paid him a small commission at first, which encouraged him to continue. Later, they asked him to deposit money in advance for different bookings. Shubham borrowed money and deposited it into the fraudsters’ account, following their instructions. After he sent a total of Rs 10.88 lakh, the fraudsters stopped communication with him. Shubham neither received the promised work nor his money back.

Fed up and upset, Shubham reported the incident to the police. The police have now registered a case under the IT Act.