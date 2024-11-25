Published On : Mon, Nov 25th, 2024
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Top Upcoming IPOs in India for 2024: An Investor’s Guide

Advertisement

 

Investing in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) provides a gateway for investors to participate in the growth of companies entering the public market. IPOs are critical milestones for businesses, as they seek to raise capital for expansion and innovation. By going public, companies signal their readiness to engage with a broader audience and scale their operations.

Today’s Rate
Saturday 23 Nov. 2024
Gold 24 KT 77,700 /-
Gold 22 KT 72,300 /-
Silver / Kg 90,900/-
Platinum 44,000 /-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The IPO market in India is expected to showcase a diverse range of offerings in 2024, spanning various sectors such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy. This diversity presents investors with numerous opportunities to explore emerging trends and industries, making it an exciting time to consider new investments.

For those new to investing, IPOs can be an accessible entry point into the world of equities. At the same time, seasoned investors may use IPOs to enhance their portfolios with companies that exhibit strong growth potential.

While the allure of high returns exists, thorough research and due diligence are essential when evaluating each IPO. Understanding the fundamentals of the companies and the market conditions can significantly influence investment outcomes and pave the way for successful long-term strategies.

Why Should You Consider Investing in IPOs?

Investing in IPOs offers a unique opportunity to enter a company’s growth journey at an early stage, potentially reaping rewards before valuations stabilise. Companies typically go public to fund expansion, reduce debt, or innovate, which can drive value for early participants.

However, investing in IPOs requires careful analysis, as these companies often lack a track record of public trading data. Understanding a company’s business model and future prospects is essential to assess potential returns and risks. Tools like a stock SIP calculator can aid in aligning investments with long-term financial goals.

Additionally, IPOs can provide diversification by exposing portfolios to new industries and sectors. This diversification can help balance risk while tapping into high-growth areas of the economy. With a disciplined approach, IPOs can be a valuable addition to a well-rounded investment strategy.

Key IPOs to Watch in 2024

Here, we delve into some of the top upcoming IPOs set to make a splash in 2024. These companies span various sectors, from technology and manufacturing to finance and entertainment, providing a breadth of choices for investors.

 

Company

Status

Open

Close

Type

Size

Price Range

Lot Size

Allotment

Listing

Rosmerta Digital Services

Upcoming

18 Nov

21 Nov

BSE SME

₹206.33 Cr.

₹140 to ₹147

1000

22 Nov

26 Nov

Neelam Linens and Garments

Upcoming

8 Nov

12 Nov

NSE SME

₹13 Cr.

₹20 to ₹24

6000

13 Nov

18 Nov

Niva Bupa Health

Upcoming

7 Nov

11 Nov

Mainboard

₹2,200 Cr.

₹70 to ₹74

200

12 Nov

14 Nov

ACME Solar Holdings

Upcoming

6 Nov

8 Nov

Mainboard

₹2,900 Cr.

₹275 to ₹289

51

11 Nov

13 Nov

Swiggy

Upcoming

6 Nov

8 Nov

Mainboard

₹11,327 Cr.

₹371 to ₹390

38

11 Nov

13 Nov

Sagility India

Upcoming

5 Nov

7 Nov

Mainboard

₹2,106 Cr.

₹28 to ₹30

500

8 Nov

12 Nov

Afcons Infrastructure

Listed @ 426

25 Oct

29 Oct

Mainboard

₹5,430 Cr.

₹440 to ₹463

32

30 Oct

4 Nov

Conclusion

As an investor, staying informed and proactive in your decision-making process can enhance your investment strategy and increase your chances of success. These new IPO offerings carved out for 2024 represent exciting opportunities — potentially lucrative, albeit not without risks.

So, monitor your investments vigilantly and consider each opportunity carefully to align with your financial goals.

Happy investing!

Advertisement