Top MVA leaders to be in Nagpur for public rally on April 16

Nagpur: In a show of strength and unity, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has organised a mega public rally in Nagpur on Sunday, April 16 at Darshan Colony Ground, in front of KDK College at 5 pm.

All the top leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be present. The leaders of MVA, including Uddhav Thackeray, President of Shiv Sena (UBT); Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and senior leader of NCP; Jayant Patil, State President of NCP; Dilip WalsePatil, Contact person of NCP for Nagpur and Gadchiroli; Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, former Chief Ministers; Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC); Balasaheb Thorat, ex-MPCC President; Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Council and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT); Anil Deshmukh, former Home Minister will grace the occasion with their presence.

Addressing the media persons at Patrakar Club of Nagpur, Satish Chaturvedi, ex-Minister said, “We expect a large crowd at the meeting. MVA is holding meetings at several places in Maharashtra to inform people of the work we have done when we were in power.”

Ex Ministers Sunil Kedar, Rajendra Mulak, NCP City President Duneshwar Pethe, Congress leaders Narendra Jichkar, Ashok Dhawad, Praful Gudadhe, Shiv Sena (UBT) City President Pramod Manmode, former Deputy Mayor Kishor Kumeria, Salil Deshmukh, NCP State Vice President Abha Pande, National Spokesperson of Congress Atul Londhe,Tanaji Wanve, Shailendra Tiwari and others were present.

