Top CBSE School in Nagpur for Academic Year 2024-2025

If you’re a parent or a student living in Nagpur, you may have done your research on schools and their teaching methodology, fee structure, quality of education, results, student-to-teacher ratio, and a range of other factors. You may have even heard of the best schools in Nagpur from your friends and family members.

Having all this information can confuse and impede your ability to make the right call. Let’s simplify things by listing the top CBSE schools in Nagpur by taking into factors like school readiness, student performance, infrastructure, pedagogy, admission process, etc. This list will help you choose the right school for 2024-25 admissions.

List of the Best CBSE Schools in Nagpur:

Global Indian International School (GIIS Nagpur)

Delhi Public School ( DPS )

Edify School

The Global Indian International School is ranked highly in Nagpur. GIIS has a spectacular legacy of 20 years, with 64 campuses across 11 countries. Over the years, they have won over 500+ awards for offering Next-Gen learning.

At GIIS, Students have the opportunity to achieve academic excellence by studying the CBSE curriculum delivered by an experienced teaching faculty. In addition, the learners get to participate in co-curricular and extracurricular activities while focusing on experiential learning. GIIS uses their 9-GEMS framework to instill 21st-century skills and ensure the holistic development of the learners. GIIS is one of the best international schools that offers a comprehensive and diverse education through the global perspective.

School Admission Process: It’s a simple 5-step process that begins with a quick online registration. Check the school website or schedule a visit to the school campus to get started.

Curriculum: CBSE and GMP (Pre-school)

GIIS School Campus Facilities: GIIS boasts tech-enabled classrooms, sports facilities, and skill-based facilities to complement the curriculum and enhance the learning experience.

Address: Khadgaon Road, Post Office Lawa, Nagpur – 440023, Maharashtra

Website: nagpur.globalindianschool.org

Delhi Public School

DPS Kamptee Road Nagpur is one of the most distinguished CBSE day schools in the city. Since its inception in 2006.Top CBSE School in Nagpur – DPS Kamptee Road, Nagpur is the best CBSE School in Nagpur since it believes in imparting best education by accrediting teachers and students moving forward along with technology, be it through interesting smart classes or innovative language labs.

Delhi Public School, Nagpur not only provides Robotics but also has initiated an entire Health and Nutrition Programme. To make sure our students get the best of facilities and nothing stops them. Delhi Public School, Nagpur offers a varied cultural and artistic experience on the campus with the essential prerequisites available in the Art, Music and Dance rooms.

Address: Opp 11 Kms Milestone, P.O. Khairi, Kamptee Rd, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440026

Website: https://dpsnagpur.edu.in/

Edify School

The Edify School in Nagpur aims to empower learners to think critically and innovate. The school realizes this vision by providing the students with a stimulating environment that extends beyond conventional textbooks, allowing room for exploration and experimentation.

Admission Process: The application form must be submitted to the school office.

Curriculum: 3C curriculum till Grade 5th and CBSE from Grade 6th onwards.

Address: Khasra No. 50 Khairi, Kamptee Road Nagpur – 440026

Website: www.edifyschoolnagpur.com

Fee Details: List of Top CBSE Schools in Nagpur

When perusing the fee details, look for transparency. Typically, the fee structure for the top schools in Nagpur consists of:

Registration fee

Admission fee

Security deposit

Tuition fee/composite fee

Transportation fee

Moreover, the fee structure also depends on the grade/class. Overall, the annual recurring fee can range from INR 80K to 120K.

Age Requirements for Admission to Leading CBSE Schools in Nagpur

Age criteria too strictly depends on the grade. Since these schools are affiliated with CBSE, they must follow the guidelines created by the education board.

Choosing the Best CBSE Schools near Nagpur: Key Factors to Consider for Your Children’s Education

Choosing the right CBSE school in Nagpur is a significant decision. It sets the tone for the entire academic journey of the student. It goes beyond school education to university education. Furthermore, the top schools focus on the holistic development of the students, so considering the challenges faced by individuals today, they need to be equipped with critical, creative, and social skills to thrive.

Here are the factors you must consider:

Academic excellence School performance School infrastructure Faculty experience Technology adoption Extra- and co-curricular activities

Frequently Asked Questions

● What is the student-to-teacher ratio in the leading CBSE schools in Nagpur?

The student-to-teacher ratio among the top CBSE schools in Nagpur has an optimal balance to provide individualized attention to each learner. On average, the student-to-teacher ratio is 1:15, that is 15 students per teacher.

● How can I compare the top CBSE International schools in Nagpur?

Comparing CBSE International schools in Nagpur involves evaluating various factors such as infrastructure, curriculum, faculty expertise, extracurricular offerings, facilities, teaching methodologies, achievements, reviews, and academic performance.

● What is the average fee of schools in Nagpur?

The average fee structure in Nagpur CBSE schools varies based on factors like the facilities, location, and grade levels. Typically, fees can range from INR 80K to 120K. Check the school website for more information.

● How many schools should I apply to get my child enrolled in a CBSE school?

Before doing that, address things like preferences, proximity, availability of seats, admission criteria, and individual circumstances. Shortlist a few schools based on this and then apply accordingly. You can also visit the school campus to get more information.

● When will CBSE school admissions start in Nagpur?

For most schools, admissions are open throughout the year. So, what you should look at is when the academic year begins. Typically, it starts in April. For 2024-25 admissions, you should start applying right away.

