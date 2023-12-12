Too hot to handle: Garlic prices surge in Nagpur market on lower supplies

Advertisement

Nagpur: The prices of one the essential ingredients used in kitchens — garlic – have continued to surge for the past few months due to lower supplies in Nagpur’s Kalamna wholesale market. The garlic prices have shot up to Rs 250 per kilo as compared to one month ago at Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kilo. In retail, garlic is being sold for Rs 350 per kilo, a local media report said.

A trader said that the garlic prices have skyrocketed beyond expectations due to lower supplies. Unfavourable climate conditions have ruined a large portion of the garlic crop leading to a shortage in the market. Unseasonal rains during the past few months have destroyed the crop in Rajasthan which is the largest producer of garlic in the country, he said.

The trader mentioned that last season the ginger prices were at a low of Rs 10 per kg and hit a high of Rs 25 per kg in the wholesale market. This was on account of favourable climatic conditions last season that resulted in bumper ginger production.

Last season, the farmers were not happy with a sharp drop in ginger prices, therefore they sowed less of the ginger crop and the acreage came down to a large extent. This season the rains have been late by one and half months and most of the sowing also got delayed by one month. This situation had created a mismatch in demand and supply, resulting in higher prices.

He said that the new crop is expected to come in January. Garlic mostly comes from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to the Kalamna wholesale market. On a daily average 2 to 3 trucks come to the market. Another trader felt the prices of garlic would only drop when the fresh crop starts to arrive from January. Till then the people would have to wait till prices fall from current levels.

