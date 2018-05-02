Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    National News

    TMC crosses halfway mark in leads, CM trails

    The ruling TMC surged ahead of challenger BJP in West Bengal, leading in 173 of the 156 seats from where trends were available till now. The BJP was leading in only 108 places. The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.

    Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her BJP rival and sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates. Therfore the halfway mark is 147 for 292 seats.


