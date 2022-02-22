Tips on how to excel in cricket betting

Cricket is one of the oldest sports in the world. Dating back to the 18th century, it is still equally exciting today! Along with its rich history, betting was always getting its part of attention as well.

Today, cricket betting is reaching its all-time high in popularity, thanks to technology and global availability. Betting is an exciting way to shake up your routine, a great way to entertain and do some serious mental gymnastics with numbers and odds.

Yet, you need to know that cricket betting goes war more than simply signing up and placing your deposit and expecting things to happen instantly. No matter if you are a seasoned vet or a beginner, no matter if you are rooting for South Africa, India, or Australia you can always get back to basics and make your game even better and more exciting?

If you are not sure where to begin, we’ve gathered some really useful tips that will help you improve your game.

Do your research and analyze

Cricket teams are rated by their performance, similar to ratings in football. They are rated by performance and it can help you realize just how your bet will work when you decide to place it on a certain team. Analyze teams, rankings, performances and make the right choice based on tangible data and proven track records.

When it comes to analyzing, you also need to find reliable providers because not all betting apps or websites are worth mentioning. Find a versatile provider that can provide you with an amazing experience backed up by amazing safety as well as rich options. Some casino providers went one step further, adding the betting to their offer. For example, if you read through the Bollybet casino review you can see that besides casino games, you can enjoy sports betting as well on one platform. It is not the most common feature to see in an online casino but it can provide you with a more immersive experience and platform that can be good for beginners.

Avoid high stakes

The first and most important rule when it comes to cricket betting – no matter how high your emotions are running, you never should put overly large stakes on a single game. The golden rule of cricket betting is to keep it low, approximately 1-2% of your bankroll. We know that betting is a game of odds with a dash of luck – but you don’t want to push it too far.

Your knowledge about the game needs to be on point

Here we are not talking about the surface level of knowledge. It is assumed that you already know the game rules, scores, and such. No. In order to excel in the game, you should be a part of the game itself. You need to know players as well – their skillsets, habits ad their formats. You need to have a 360 degree look at the entire game.

Another important thing worth mentioning is the type of pitch and game conditions. This could be a huge plus. If the players play on the same ground they have training on – again you are in advantage.

Are you ready for that type of devotion to monitoring every factor meticulously?