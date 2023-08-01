Tigress found dead in Bhadrawati Range Forest

Nagpur: A full-grown tigress around 6-year-old, was found dead near Ashti-Kakde village in Masal beat of Bhadravati Range Forest Office.

The incident came to fore when someone noticed the carcass of the tigress lying near the field of Manohar Domaji Kulme on Monday morning. The forest team reached the spot and conducted panchnama. Later, the body of the feline was sent to Tiger Transit Centre, (TTC) Chandrapur, for post-mortem.

Advertisement

The RFO Ghode informed that prima facie, it seems a case of electrocution. The tigress might have died of electrocution in the field but to destroy the evidence, the carcass was thrown out of the field. However, the actual reason behind its death can be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement