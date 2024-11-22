Tight Vigil at Nagpur Counting Centers: Drones for Surveillance, Armed Personnel Deployed

Advertisement





Nagpur: As the assembly elections conclude, the anticipation for the public mandate intensifies. Vote counting will begin on the morning of November 23 and is expected to be completed by around 2 PM.

In preparation, City Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal has implemented stringent security arrangements at the counting centers. Watchtowers have been erected, and drones are being deployed for continuous surveillance. On Thursday evening, the Commissioner held a meeting with officials to strategize the security measures at the counting centers. A detailed discussion on security protocols and deployment plans was conducted.

The surveillance will also utilize Motor Surveillance Vehicles (MSV) to enhance monitoring through drones. Public announcements will keep everyone informed of updates in real time. Additionally, traffic diversion points have been identified, and necessary arrangements have been put in place.

With supporters expected to gather at the centers to celebrate their candidates’ victories, preparations for victory processions with colors and festive fervor are underway. However, considering the possibility of disputes during counting, the Commissioner has deployed CRPF teams, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and riot control squads to maintain law and order.

The heightened security aims to ensure a smooth and peaceful conclusion to the election process.