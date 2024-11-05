Tight Contest in North Nagpur: Congress’s Nitin Raut to Face BJP’s Milind Mane

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the withdrawal of four candidates on the final day to withdraw nominations, the main battle in Nagpur’s North constituency has narrowed down to Congress’s Nitin Raut and BJP’s Milind Mane. However, a total of 26 candidates remain in the race, creating a crowded field for the upcoming assembly election. Among them, Congress faces an additional challenge from BSP candidate Manoj Sangole.

Manoj Sangole, known for his 15-year tenure as a municipal councilor focused on development work, is now contesting under the BSP banner in his bid to become an MLA. Initially, the BSP had nominated Buddham Raut, who had also received the party’s AB form, but in a sudden twist, the party decided to grant it to Sangole instead. This shift has stirred discussions about the BSP’s strategy and its potential influence in North Nagpur.

In 2019, Raut secured victory by a margin of 20,000 votes, with 86,821 votes in a direct contest against BJP. The 2024 election may mirror the dynamics of 2014 when BJP’s Dr. Milind Mane faced Congress’s Dr. Nitin Raut. The strong outreach by Sangole could split the vote, echoing the 2014 scenario when BSP’s social engineering strategy attracted a significant share of Ambedkarite votes to its candidate, Kishor Gajbhiye, who secured second place.

