Tiger kills antelope in Panjari Lodhi, Forest Dept asks villagers not to step out in night

Nagpur: The people living in Panjari Lodhi and surrounding villages have been advised not to venture out of their houses after 6 pm. The announcement was made by the Forest Department, after an antelope was killed by a tiger.

The incident has sent chills down the spine of villagers, who are under severe dilemma as they had to go out in the field to protect crops.

According Forest Department, villagers found pugmarks of a tiger and a cub near the body of antelope near Panjari Lodhi village in Rural Nagpur. As a prevent measures they have asked villagers to avoid venturing out after 6 pm and also installed cameras in the vicinity.

