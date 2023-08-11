Tiger injured after being hit by car on Gondia-Kohmara Road dies in on way to Nagpur for treatment

Nagpur/Gondia: A male tiger, critically injured in a tragic accident at Murdoli forest on the Kohmara-Gondia road, met a heartbreaking end on Friday morning. The unfortunate incident occurred around 10:00 pm on Thursday night, sending shockwaves through the wildlife conservation community.

The injured tiger, identified as a sub-adult male from T-14 Tigress lineage in NNTR, was found severely wounded near the accident spot from compartment number 419, beat – Palewada in the Goregaon range of Gondia Division. Prompt action was taken to rescue the injured animal, and on Friday morning at 7:30 am, wildlife authorities successfully located and transported the tiger to the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gorewada.

Tragically, the male tiger succumbed to its injuries during the transportation process. The news of its untimely demise has left conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts devastated.

In accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), a post-mortem examination (PM) is set to be conducted at the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gorewada. This comprehensive examination aims to shed light on the exact cause of the tiger’s injuries and subsequent death, providing valuable insights for future conservation efforts.

The incident has underscored the importance of enhancing road safety measures and wildlife corridors to mitigate such unfortunate accidents. The loss of this young tiger serves as a somber reminder of the challenges faced in safeguarding the precious and endangered wildlife species that inhabit our natural landscapes.

