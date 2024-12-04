Tiger craze: PTR hosts 3.46 lakh tourists post pandemic, doubling 2016-2020 count

Advertisement





Nagpur: Known as the ‘Tiger Capital of India,’ Nagpur has solidified its reputation as a wildlife tourism hub due to its proximity to renowned tiger reserves. Among these, the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) has emerged as a standout destination, drawing both domestic and international tourists with its diverse flora and fauna.

Post-pandemic, PTR achieved a remarkable milestone, attracting over 3.46 lakh tourists between 2021 and 2024 — a figure almost double the number of visitors recorded between 2016 and 2020. This surge underscores PTR’s growing popularity as a premier wildlife tourism destination, rivalling the famed Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur.

According to data shared by the PTR management, 5.18 lakh tourists visited the reserve from 2016 to 2024, with 3,46,034 of them arriving in the post-pandemic period. The statistics, based on jungle safari bookings from October to June, reveal a dramatic rise in interest, with only 1,72,296 visitors recorded during the pre-pandemic years (2016–2020).

Strategies behind the success

The sharp rise in tourist footfall is attributed to various measures implemented by the PTR management. Field Director Dr. Prabhunath Shukla explained, “Attractive activities for tourists, spreading awareness about wildlife conservation, involving villagers in eco-tourism, adopting technology, and fostering public participation have been pivotal in increasing footfall.”

To enhance visitor experience, PTR introduced initiatives such as night safaris, monsoon safaris, feeding elephants, and adventure sports. These activities, coupled with effective promotion, have significantly boosted the reserve’s appeal.

Pench Tiger Reserve: A visitor’s paradise

Spanning 741 sq km on the Maharashtra side, PTR boasts eight tourist entry gates: Surewani, Khubala, Narhar, Sillari, Chorbahuli, Khursapar, Paoni UC, and Maudi. While all gates see substantial traffic, the Khursapar gate remains the most popular among tourists.

With its strategic initiatives and expanding activities, PTR is poised for further growth in the coming years, reaffirming its status as a favorite destination for wildlife enthusiasts and a vital contributor to the region’s eco-tourism landscape.