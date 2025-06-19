Ticketless Travel Crackdown on Itarsi–Nagpur Route: ₹1.38 Lakh Fine Collected in Single-Day Drive

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on ticketless and irregular travel, the Commercial Department of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division carried out an intensive ticket-checking drive on Thursday, June 19, along the Itarsi–Nagpur section. The operation resulted in the collection of ₹1,38,600 in fines within just 24 hours.

Led by Alok Kumar Jha, Head Travelling Examiner (TE), the surprise inspection was part of a scheduled squad duty. The drive focused on four key trains—12792, 22670, 12296, and 03259—where systematic checks were conducted throughout the day.

The inspection revealed 100 passengers traveling without valid tickets and another 60 occupying sleeper coaches while holding general class tickets—both clear violations of railway travel norms.

Officials stated that the action was part of the department’s ongoing initiative to curb revenue leakage and ensure fair travel practices. “Such surprise drives not only help in enforcing rules but also promote ethical travel behavior among passengers,” a senior official said.

Central Railway has urged all passengers to purchase proper tickets and cooperate during inspections to avoid penalties. More such rigorous drives are expected in the coming days to ensure smoother and compliant travel experiences for genuine passengers.

