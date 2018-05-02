Thunderstorm, rain lash city

Nagpur: Heay rains with thunderstorm struck the city and other parts of Vidarbha on Sunday evening. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains on March 30 and 31.

Central parts of the country have received excess rainfall of 226 per cent between March 1 to 28. During the last 24 hours, scattered rains occurred in Vidarbha along with thunderstorms.

According to weather department, a low-level trough was extending from Kerala to Chhattisgarh across Marathwada and Vidarbha. Moreover, moisture feed was available from the Bay of Bengal as well as from the Arabian Sea.

Scattered light to moderate rain and thundershower activities to continue over Vidarbha, adjoining parts of south Madhya Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh an isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra in next couple of days.

No large change in maximum temperature over Vidarbha where as maximum temperatures appreciably rose over Madhya Pradesh and appreciably fell over Chhattisgarh. The thunderstorm on Sunday evening, uprooted trees at Shatabdi Square, Bharat Nagar, Ajni Square, Kamptee, Dighori and Pardi areas whereas gusty winds also interrupted power supply at many places.

Heavy rain on Sunday caused water-logging at many areas in the city.

Akola recorded maximum temperature with38.8degree Celsius while Amravati was 38.0 degrees on Sunday. Wardha (37.8), Bramhapuri(37.8),Nagpur(37.6), Chandrapur(37.5)and Gadchiroli (37.2) recorded the maximum temperature above 37 degrees. Where as the minimum temperature in all over Vidarbha are recordedabove20degreeCelsius on Sunday.