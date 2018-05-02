Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jan 2nd, 2020

Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha

Nagpur: Heavy rain with thunderous lightning bolts woke up Nagpurians on Thursday morning. The showers in winter left the citizens shivering as temperatures dropped considerably. The unseasonal rains since the past 4-5 days not only spoiled New Year revelry but damaged crop in massive scales.

Woes of the farmers seem to be unending. After excessive rain in monsoon, the unseasonal rain caused heavy damage to crops in Nagpur district as well as Vidarbha.

The last day of year 2019 did not see even a glimpse of the Sun God as the day remained enveloped in a blanket of clouds. Chilly winds ruled the day as the citizens ventured out on the streets in woollen wears and also with protection from rains.

Nagpur, Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Pusad, Bhandara, Yavatmal and other parts of Vidarbha were hit by heavy rains. Rabi crop of farmers was damaged at various places in the region.

The weatherman has warned of a wet end to the year. Rains started early in the morning and continued after regular intervals till late evening. Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur has also released a warning for rain in Vidarbha for coming days. Thunderstorm with lightning is expected in most parts of the region.

