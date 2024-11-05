Three-Way Contest in Nagpur West: Congress’s Vikas Thakre vs. BJP’s Kohle with Independent Jichkar as Key Challenger

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the Maharashtra Assembly election draws near, Nagpur West is set for a three-way contest. The political field has sharpened with current MLA and Congress candidate Vikas Thakre facing off against BJP district chief Sudhakar Kohle and Congress leader Narendra Jichkar, who is running as an independent. A total of 25 candidates are in the fray.

On Monday, BJP successfully persuaded its rebel candidate Naresh Barde to withdraw from the race in Nagpur West, along with two other independents, Rajesh Gopale and Rajendra Tiwari. Barde’s withdrawal has bolstered Kohle’s position, while Thakre may see a split in the Congress vote due to Jichkar’s independent bid, which could siphon off a considerable portion of Congress supporters.

In the previous election, Thakre won this constituency with a strong margin. This year, however, a diverse lineup, including Nilesh Dhoke from Desh Janhit Party, Arun Bhagat from Janwadi Party, Dr. Vinod Rangari from Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Yash Guwarkhede from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and Prakash Gajbhiye from the Bahujan Samaj Party, is set to compete.

Additional candidates include Manoj Gaurkhede from Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party, Yashwant Telang from Bhim Sena, Narmada Charote from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), and several independents, making Nagpur West one of the most hotly contested seats this election season.

