Three top IOCL officials suspended on bribery charges

Nagpur: The three top officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) who were arrested by CBI on bribery charges have been placed under suspension by the company.

Notably, the Anti-Corruption Wing of Central Bureau of Investigation had filed two separate FIRs against three IOCL officers — N P Rodge, General Manager (Retail Sales), Manish Nandle, Chief Manager, and Sunil Golar, Sales Manager, Gondia for alleged financial malpractices. CBI had taken the action following complaints lodged by proprietors of two retail outlets under Indian Oil’s Nagpur Divisional Office. The tainted officers were arrested on March 25.

The first case was registered by the CBI on a complaint against Rodge and Nandle on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to execute an agreement with the present owner and also transfer of the ownership of a retail outlet from the previous owner to the present owner. It was alleged that the accused had directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to Nandle. CBI laid a trap and apprehended Nandle while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The second case was registered on the complaint against Golar on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh for allowing smooth functioning of complainant’s petrol pump without any delay caused by the Indian Oil in providing the stock and also previous favours rendered to the complainant. CBI had laid a trap and apprehended the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. CBI conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in both the cases. On Wednesday, CBI conducted searches at Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Regional Office at Ramdaspeth in Nagpur, and recovered voluminous documents.