    Published On : Sat, Apr 24th, 2021

    Three including a minor detained for gang-rape of 16-year-old girl in Ajni

    Nagpur: Two youths were arrested while a juvenile boy was detained by Ajni Police for allegedly raping a minor here, on Thursday. Cops have booked accused identified Vaibhav Dynaneshwar Ghodeswar (20), a resident of of Kaushalya Nagar and Aman Sunil Nagdive (18) on the charges of rape and also detained a minor boy in this connection.

    According to police sources, the girl was friends with accused Vaibhav who allegedly took her behind the railway quarters under Ajni Police on Thursday. The other accused were reportedly waiting for the duo at the spot. The accused then forced themselves upon her and sexually exploited her. Following the which they dropped her at her home before threatening her with dire consequences.

    However, as soon as the girl approached home, she narrated her ordeal to her mother. Subsequently, the family approached Ajni Police with a complaint. Acting swiftly on which cops nabbed the accused duo and also detained the juvenile in this connection.


