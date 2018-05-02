Three co-passengers of Pune Corona infected duo also found positive

Pune/Nagpur: Two persons from Pune were found Corona positive and the tracking for their close co-passengers is on, on war footing. The daughter of these patients, the cab driver who ferried them from Mumbai to Pune and one co- passengers of the Airbus were found infected by the Corona. This takes the figure of the Corona positive patients to five in Pune. They are being quarantined and treatment is on. The test reports of 289 out of 309 persons were found negative for Corona. this information was given by Health Minister Rajesh Tope .

Meanwhile, one lakh, 29 thousand 448 travellers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur International Airport by 1101 airbuses till 10th March 2020. The Bureau of immigration is giving the state all the information about travellers coming to Maharashtra from Iran, Italy and South Korea. The outbreak of Corona in these three nations is on a large scale. The follow-up of people coming from these three countries after 21st February is regularly taken. Till date, 591 travellers had arrived in the state from the most Corona hit areas.

304 people were admitted to various isolated wards erected in the state since January 18, following mild symptoms of fever, cold and cough. The samples of 289 people who quarantined were found negative by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Five have been found positive and admitted to the isolated wards and 289 people were discharged from the hospital out of the 304 travellers arriving in the state. Presently, 12 people in Pune and three others are admitted in Mumbai hospitals in the Quarantine.

Isolated wards has been established at various places in the state as a part of prevention and control of Novel COVID-19. A total of 502 beds are made available in isolated wards at district hospitals and government Medical College and hospitals across the state. As per the directions of union government, the travellers coming from all the foreign nations are screened at the airports and if any symptoms are found, they are quarantined. The list of passengers arriving from 12 worst Corona hit countries is being provided to the health department of the state on a daily basis. 591 travellers have arrived in Maharashtra from the hit areas. Out of them, the 14 day follow up of 353 travellers had been completed.

Citizens should take all necessary precautions, administration prepared

– Dr Deepak Mhaisekar

(Pune Divisional Commissioner )

The two patients were found Corona positive in Pune city had returned from Dubai. Both are quarantined at Naidu Hospital in Pune and the treatment had already started. The condition of both of them is stable. Mild symptoms of Corona were found in one of these two patients, whereas the other has not yet shown any symptoms. The information about all the people who came in contact with these two patients and the places where they have visited, is been observed, keenly. The citizens should take due precautions appealed Divisional Commissioner of Pune Dr Deepak Mhaisekar.

He further said that both the patients were tested and the information about the places they travelled in last fortnight had been gathered. It is learnt that both of had visited Dubai with a group of 40 people in February end and returned home on 1st of March. One of these two patients had problems and he visited the doctor on 8th of March. His reports were formed positive but because Dubai had not been included in the list of affected nations declared by the union government, these two were not quarantined on 1st of March when the returned India.

Dr Mhiasekar said that the information of all the people who came in contact with these two patients and also the places where they visited has been received. The screening of their family members, friends and the officers and employees where they are working, will also be done. As of now the samples of three family members had been sent for tests. He also said that the names, contact numbers and addresses of the 40 people with whom these two patients visited Dubai, has also been collected. It revealed that they belong to various districts so the administration of these districts have been asked to go for the tests of all these people and the process has been started.

The divisional commissioner also said that the information of the people with whom these two patients came to Pune from Mumbai by taxi had also been obtained and as a part of preventive measure, they have been admitted to the hospitals for observation.

Mr Mhaisekar further said that for gathering information of all those people who came in contact with these two patients, five various squads have been constituted, They include officers and employees from revenue, health and police department and from both the Municipal Corporations. They had been assigned the job to verify whether or not the people with symptoms of Corona are found in the places where the duo visited or among the people, whom they met.

Till date 207 bed Intensive Care Unit has been erected at 21 places in the jurisdiction of both the municipal corporation. Also, the Quarantine (isolated wards) are prepared for combating any situation with full might. Appealing to all the doctors of district through the Indian Medical Association (IMA), he said that the doctors should keep the information of all the patients who are coming to India from foreign lands, separately.

District magistrate Naval Kishore Ram, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) Shravan Hardikar, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Rubal Agrawal, Joint Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Shisve, deputy commissioner Pratap Jadhav, Deputy Director of Health Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, residence Deputy Collector Dr Rajashree Katare, district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, Dr. Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer Dr. Bhagwan Pawar, sub-divisional officer Santosh Kumar Deshmukh, Sachin Baravkar, Dr Mitesh Ghatte, district disaster management officer Vitthal Banote and others were present on the occasion.

Corona : inspection teams formed

The Corona virus spreads more speedily than other viruses and so taking precaution is extremely necessary said Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar. He was speaking at a meeting organized here at the district magistrate office.

He further said that the inspection teams had been constituted for searching the people who came in contact with the two patients found infected by the Corona virus in Pune. He was guiding these teams. District magistrate Naval Kishor Ram, health director Dr Archana Patil, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation Rubal Agrawal, Deputy Director of Health Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, resident Deputy Collector Dr Jayashree Katare, district civil surgeon Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar, sub-divisional officer Santosh Kumar Deshmukh, Sachin Baravkar, Dr. Mitesh Ghatte, district disaster management officer Vitthal Banote and others were present on the occasion.

These teams are established for obtaining the information of all those people who came into contact with these two Corona patients and other related issues. The teams include officers and employees from revenue, health, police department and that from both the Municipal Corporations, the PCMC and PMC. Besides this, the teams including the Anganwadi sevikas (helpers) and Ashatai will be formed under the guidance of district civil surgeon and district health officer. These squads are going to confirm whether the people in the area, where these two patients visited, have developed some symptoms of Corona and if found, they will be quarantined.

Instructions related to the preventive measures during the search operation were given on this occasion. Health director Dr Archana Patil gave technical guidance to these teams. She asked the team officers and members to keep safe distance from the people whom they are going to contact. She also asked the squads to ensure whether these people have developed some symptoms like fever, cough and whether they have visited abroad in last one month or had ever met the people who returned to India after foreign visits in last one month. She instructed all the team members to take due care that the information of such people is kept secret. It should not be revealed in any condition, she said.

District magistrate Naval Kishor Ram said that Corona can be treated if precautions are taken and treatment is start as soon as possible. So the members of the teams and the citizens should not get panicked. The Divisional Commissioner had yesterday held a meeting for four long hours and for three hours today for guiding all the people of administration. The precautions are taken as the spread of Corona virus is more as compared to other viruses. Officers and employees from revenue, police department and health department were present during the meeting.