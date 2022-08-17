Three Cheers to Devendra Fadnavis, enters centre stage

Our own Devendra Fadnavis has been picked up to be part of the BJP central leadership. He has been made a member of all powerful and prestigious BJP Central Election Committee which is headed by BJP national president J P Nadda and members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh. He will be thus rubbing shoulders with the top party hierarchy.

There are mixed feelings in the city as at the same time Nagpur MP and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has been dropped from the BJP Parliamentary Board. It is a personal loss for him and of course for his supporters.Fadnavis has thus virtually replaced Gadkari from Maharashtra in the BJP national scenario. No other Maharashtra BJP leader was considered barring Fadnavis.

With this Fadnavis is bound to climb the ladder of success in his political endeavour and is considered as PM material. Modi had been grooming him since 2014 when he (Modi) had come to the city before Assembly elections for laying the foundation stone for Nagpur Metro Rail project.

He was quietly indicated to be Chief Ministerial candidate during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in winter of 2014. Despite other aspirants,Fadnavis piped past them and occupied the top office in the State.

He enjoys tremendous blessings from Modi and is known as +blue eyed boy. Barring a setback in 2019 when he missed the bus of becoming second time Chief Minister due to huge differences within Shiv Sena and possibly some resentment in Delhi.

Now after two and half years wait, Fadnavis played a pivotal role in dislodging Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray government with the help of Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde.He is back in saddle firmly and there is no looking back.

The BJP central leadership will nurture him accordingly for the next General Elections in 2024 and may bestow upon some major responsibility. He has maintained his slate clean and should focus on national politics.

The BJP central leadership had earlier also neglected Gadkari. It had appointed Nadda and Singh to finalise the Presidential candidate and for holding consultations with NDA allies and also with Opposition parties.

Gadkari, though part of the Parliamentary Board and among the top five, was not included in this two-man sub committee. Off course when they had selected former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Gadkari was invited for Board meeting to formally approve the name..

…Joseph Rao

