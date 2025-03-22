Threat to historian: Has Nagpur scribe Prashant Koratkar fled to Dubai to evade arrest?

Advertisement



Nagpur: Prashant Koratkar, the Nagpur-based journalist, who allegedly issued threats to historian Indrajit Sawant and used objectionable language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj, has reportedly fled to Dubai. Media reports suggest that he left from Kolkata International Airport.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, a photo of Prashant Koratkar in Dubai has gone viral on social media. He has been on the run since February 25, and the police have so far failed to arrest him. This has led to speculation regarding the role of the police in the case, with many questioning whether certain officials deliberately allowed him to escape. Additionally, suspicions are being raised that senior officers from the Nagpur and Kolhapur police forces may have assisted him in fleeing the country, the media reports claimed.

Gold Rate Saturday 22 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,100/- Gold 22 KT 81,900 /- Silver / Kg 98,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Koratkar had close ties with senior police officers in Nagpur, and his frequent interactions with them have further fuelled allegations that he received help in escaping India. Earlier attempts to apprehend him in Madhya Pradesh and Indore were unsuccessful. Kolhapur Police had received information about his hideout, but by the time their team arrived, he had already managed to escape from both locations. These developments have strengthened the suspicion that some senior officials in the Nagpur police department might have facilitated his escape.

Previously, Asim Sarode, the lawyer representing Indrajit Sawant, had also claimed that Koratkar was in touch with some senior police officers from Kolhapur district and other parts of Maharashtra. Sarode alleged that on the advice of these officials, Koratkar had deleted crucial data from his mobile phone.

Despite being under police surveillance for the past 15 days, Koratkar managed to board a flight from a major airport like Kolkata and travel to Dubai using a visa. This has raised further doubts about possible police involvement in his escape. Many believe that certain officers in the department may have helped him flee the country safely.

Will Koratkar approach the Supreme Court?

The Bombay High Court had denied interim bail to Koratkar, making his arrest imminent. To evade this, he likely fled to Dubai. However, reports indicate that he now plans to approach the Supreme Court for interim bail. Reports suggest that if the Supreme Court grants him bail, he may return to India; otherwise, he is expected to remain in Dubai for an extended period. Until then, all eyes are on how the Nagpur and Kolhapur police handle the situation.

Advertisement