‘Those who deprived this region of development have no right to protest’

State BJP chief Bawankule lambasts MVA leaders

Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday lashed out at Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders who had staged a demonstration against the ruling coalition government on the very first day of the winter session. He was speaking to journalists on day two of the winter session. He said that throughout the two and a half year tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime, barely any attention was paid to the development of regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada.

From the point of view of development works, unlike the more prosperous western regions of the state, the backlog in these regions had only grown worse during the tenure of the previous regime. In utter violation of the Nagpur pact, the winter session was not held in the second capital for over two years. Taking a dig at NCP leaders, Bawankule questioned the extent of genuine development that has taken place even in their bastions such as Pune and Baramati.

Lambasting the Congress party over its relatively low strength in the legislature, he said that as far as the number of people’s representatives are concerned, even the number of independent leaders seems to be exceeding that of their Congress counterparts at various levels. The party’s clout in state politics is indeed declining, he mocked.

On the Gram Panchayat election results being announced today, the legislator predicted and analysed that as per preliminary reports, the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shivsena coalition is expected to emerge victorious in around 4 thousand Gram Panchayats in the state. The Saffron Party and Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction are expected to wrest control in three and one thousand Gram Panchayats respectively, in Maharashtra, he assessed. Independent MLA Ravi Rana was also present in the press meet.

