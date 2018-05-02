This Vijayadashami, RSS to celebrate event in a low-profile manner

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to celebrate Vijayadashami in a low-profile manner this year because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Earlier in March, the RSS had suspended its three-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation, in Bengaluru.

The Vijayadashami programme is significant for the RSS, as the organisation was founded on this day by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur in 1925.

As per the norm, the RSS chief makes a customary speech after a parade of swayamsevaks and shastra pujan (worship of weapons), which is often seen as a pointer to the way its affiliate organisations and political offshoots will function in the following year.

This year’s Vijayadashami, which falls on October 25, will be held days ahead of the three-phase Bihar assembly elections and a clutch of by-elections.

According to sources, Sangh would adhere to the Centre’s government’s Covid-19 guidelines and norms while organising the Vijayadashami programme at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur on October 25.

Around 50 prominent people, mostly from the Sangh parivaar, would be invited to the programme, while the annual swayamsevak parade would be cancelled. “However, Bhagwat will perform the shastra pujan and deliver his customary speech on the occasion,” said sources to Nagpur Today.

The concept of annual chief guest at the annual Vijayadashami celebrations would likely be done away this year, he added.





