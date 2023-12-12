Third gender representatives caused chaos at the entry gate of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Frustrated by the constant neglect of their demand for 1% reservation, third gender representatives created chaos in front of the entry gate of Vidhan Bhavan during the Winter Session on Tuesday.

The representatives alleged that they were denied access to media interactions, and Maharashtra Government representatives at Vidhan Bhavan escorted them out via the back gate, depriving them of media interactions.

Claiming that the Maharashtra Government is deliberately trying to ignore their demand, they caused chaos in front of the main entrance of Vidhan Bhavan.

