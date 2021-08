Nagpur: A gang of unidentified thieves stole copper pipes of air-conditioners worth Rs 1.33 lakh fromAxis Bank, opposite Gandhibag Garden, IDBI Bank and a house of one Ramchand Chawla, Ruksaar Building, Teen Nal Chowk in Tehsil area.

Following a complaint lodged by Alpesh Daulatrao Joshi (44), Branch Manager,Axis Bank,Tehsil Police registered a case under Section 379, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation