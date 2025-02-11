Thief Uses Stolen Money to Attend Kumbh Mela, Arrested in Bhopal

Nagpur: The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has been witnessing a massive influx of devotees who come to take a holy dip in the Ganges to wash away their sins. However, one such devotee reached the Kumbh Mela with stolen money. A young man from Nagpur stole lakhs of rupees from a house and used the money to attend the Kumbh Mela and visit Ayodhya.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hudkeshwar Police Station in Nagpur. The Sarote family, residents of Nagpur, had gone to attend the reception of their son’s wedding. During this time, a young man named Rajnikant Keshav Chanoare committed the theft. After examining the CCTV footage from the crime scene, the police identified the accused, Rajnikant. He is a resident of Bhandara district.

Kumbh Mela Bath and Ayodhya Visit

After committing the theft, Rajnikant went to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Kumbh Mela. He then visited Ayodhya to see the Ram Lalla temple. After darshan, he returned to the Kumbh Mela and later went back to Bhopal. The Nagpur police traced him to Bhopal and arrested him.

Rajnikant sold the stolen gold to a jeweler in Nagpur and used the money to “wash away his sins” at the Kumbh Mela. After confessing to the crime, the police recovered 130 grams of gold and cash worth Rs 18 lakh.

Criminal History

Inspector Gyanshwar Bhedodkar of Hudkeshwar Police Station revealed that Rajnikant has several criminal cases registered against him in various districts of Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Rajnikant’s modus operandi is unique. He leads a luxurious lifestyle, owning a mobile phone worth Rs 2 lakh, a luxury car, branded clothes, and a watch. He is also fond of gymming and protein supplements. Rajnikant targets houses in posh areas or wedding homes to steal gold.