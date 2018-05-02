These Dietary Changes Can Help You Keep Kidney Diseases At Bay

The kidneys filter the blood and remove the waste from the body. Kidneys also manage the fluid balance of the body. It has million tiny filters which continuously work for purification. Poor kidney health can make it difficult for your body to function properly. It can create an imbalance in the composition of body fluids.

Some habits and foods can slow down your kidney function. If left untreated it can even lead to complete loss of kidney function. Chronic kidney disease describes the gradual loss of kidney function. You can make some simple changes which can result in better kidney health. Your diet can influence your kidney health. Choosing the right foods is one way to ensure better kidney health. You just need to add make a few dietary changes to prevent kidney diseases.

Ways to prevent kidney diseases

1. Skip the soda

Sodas or carbonated drinks can harm your health in various ways. Carbonated drinks are loaded with sugar. They may provide you instant energy but can harm your health for the long run. Sodas are bad for your kidneys as well. You can choose healthier alternates like a freshly squeezed lemon in a glass of water. You can also choose coconut water or simply just water. So, next time when you sip soda imagine its effect on your overall health. Shakes and smoothies can also be your choice.

2. Monitor your salt intake

Excess sodium intake is the main cause of kidney problems. A kidney patient is advised to reduce salt intake immediately. If you want your kidneys to function properly for a lifetime you need to consume salt in moderation. Keep the salt shaker off the table. It will ensure a better fluid balance inside your body.

3. Avoid processed foods

Processed foods are not good for your health in any way. If you are skipping your home-cooked foods and depending on processed foods then you are putting your health at multiple health risks. Processed foods are loaded with bad fat and salt as well. Too much consumption of processed foods is bad for your heart health, digestive health and kidney health.

4. Increase your fluid intake

Your fluid intake will also determine your kidney health. Water helps in flushing toxins out of your body. More fluid intake means reduced risk of kidney diseases. From juice to coconut water you can choose any fluid for better functioning of kidneys. You should also keep a water bottle handy all the time. Drink more water and keep the various function of your body intact.

5. Add more fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are advised to everyone as they are the healthiest foods you can add to your diet. Fruits and vegetables are loaded with nutrients. When it comes to kidney health you can choose something which is naturally low in sodium or has no sodium. Some fruits and vegetables good for kidney health may include cauliflower, blueberries, grapes, garlic, cabbage, bell peppers, onions, radish, cranberries and pineapple.

