There is a New Restaurant in Town, where Seeing is Believing, and Tasting leads to Trusting!

Chen’X, Nagpur’s newest South Indian restaurant, is ready to welcome the community to celebrate and dine with them at Plot No 141, NELCO Society, Subhash Nagar, Nagpur 440022.

A fusion of modern and traditional, classy and casual Chen’X delivers an authentic South Indian experience from the moment you arrive at the venue. Offering more than 70 dishes, including a wide variety of 30 Dosai, mini meals and specials, the team at Chen’X promises to serve you good food that is sure to leave you in a good mood!

Running the Chen’X kitchen is renowned Tamil Head Chef, Shekhar Balaiya, who has more than 30 years of experience under his belt. An expert at cooking South Indian food, Chef Balaiya looks forward to bringing the tastiest, healthiest, and most authentic South Indian dishes to Nagpur with the support of his Sous Chef, Muttu Rajan.

Inaugurated by the Hon’ble Shri Sunil Chatrapal Kedarji, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Guardian Minister District – Wardha Office on 19 October, the restaurant opened its doors right in time to celebrate Diwali with Nagpur.

With an Introductory Offer of 35% discount on all food items till 30 October 2021 and more special offers to look forward to, the team at Chen’X, invite you to try their delicious food in a hip and modern setting that is sure to delight all your senses. Hon’ble Shri. Sunil Chatrapal Kedarji professes, his family would surely love to celebrate at Chen’X during this festival season and enjoy its unique South Indian ambience and indoor-outdoor aesthetics.

While developing the restaurant, the owner of several hospitality businesses, including Chen’X, Mr Gouri Shankar Verma, ensured his passion for food flowed through every aspect of the restaurant. He handpicked menu items, selected the best ingredients, and chose décor that would carry away his customers to a new and exciting experience.

What’s more, Mr Verma has also developed Orange City BnB, a fashionable Hotel accommodation on the floors above the restaurant for travellers looking to enjoy a comfortable stay in a prime location. In addition to this, Mr Verma is currently building an extension of the restaurant, “The Extras from Chen’X”, where Nagpurians can enjoy chatkharay Indian street food.

Chen’X is open from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm every day and takes bookings for parties. To enquire about Orange City BnB, hotel accommodation, contact Mr Verma at 99606 19340.

Contact Info:

Name: Gouri Shankar Verma

Business: Chennai Next (Chen’X)

Address: Plot No 141, NELCO Society, Subhash Nagar, Nagpur 440022.

Phone: 99606 19340.