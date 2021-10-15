There has to be a policy to control population: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally and also said that population imbalance has become a problem for the country, in his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur.

The RSS chief said,” that the country’s journey from ‘swadheehnta to swatantrata’ is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.

“When comparing and contrasting the present scenario with this ideal of independent Bharat one realises, our journey from Swadheehnta (independence/ Self-rule) to Swatantrata (self-model of governance) is as yet far from complete. There are elements in the world for whom Bharat’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests,” the RSS chief further added.

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things. “Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear,” he said.

“We don’t want a culture that widens the divide, but the one that binds the nation together and promotes love…Therefore, special occasions like birth anniversaries, festivals should be celebrated together,” he added further.

“Partition of the country is a sad history, the truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.