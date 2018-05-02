Theft at electronic shop in Wadi, TV sets stolen

Nagpur: An electronic shop in Wadi has been burgled in which eight television sets collectively worth Rs 1.25 lakh were found to have been stolen.

Complainant Sunil Wasudeo Manwani (40), a resident of Ajanta Society, Katol Road, said that he had locked his shop named Dipa electronics on Saturday at 10.30 pm.The thief barged into the shop after breaking a wall and decamped with eight televison sets.

An offence under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wadi police station. The cops are looking out for the accused.