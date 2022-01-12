Theft accused flees GMCH Nagpur, cops on hunt

Nagpur: A 20-year-old youth facing theft and housebreaking charges, escaped from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accused identified as Pankaj Kanaihyalaal Urkude (20), a resident of Mahakali Nagar, Beltarodi was nabbed by Sonegaon Police in the housebreaking case. He was booked under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC.

On Wednesday, the squad of Sonegaon Police had rushed Pankaj to GMCH for medical examination. However, at around 1.45 am, Pankaj reportedly pushed the cops and escaped the GMCH premises.

Cops, in the meantime, have launched the manhunt of the accused.