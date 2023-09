Former ISRO director Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan pays homage to a woman Indian knew from her voice. “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad.Pranams!,” Dr Venkitakrishnan said.

