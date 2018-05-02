The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon

Nagpur: Lakmé Salon, India’s leading salon chain, showcased its glamorous new bridal hair and makeup collection at the Lakmé Salon, Sadar in Nagpur. Every year Lakmé Salon crafts a set of stunning looks that interpret current beauty trends for the modern Indian brides.

The brides of today are deeply rooted in tradition but have a modern outlook. This collection is a reflection and celebration of her spirit. It pairs ancient with the modern, age-old techniques with new-age sensibilities and classic styles with contemporary trends. The collection of hair and make-up looks was unveiled at Lakmé Fashion Week.

The Show Stopping Bridal Collection is a set of 8 standout hair and makeup looks, covering all wedding functions from sangeet to shaadi and reception. The looks bring global beauty trends – glitter eyeliner, ombre lips, pastels and even metallic shades to wedding looks – ensuring that the bride looks stunning on her big day. The collection can be customized to achieve each bride’s dream wedding look thus creating magic for the brides on the most important day of their lives.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever, “Lakme Salon has been the trusted beauty partner of brides for over 40 years. More than four lakhs brides have trusted us on their D Day. With our deep understanding of the beauty needs of the modern Indian woman, and the expertise of the backstage at Lakme Fashion Week, we bring out a new collection every year that is geared to ensure that brides look their best on their big day. The Show Stopping Brides Collection was launched at Lakmé Fashion with designer Payal Singhal and is now available to all the beautiful brides of Nagpur. “