The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA

San Diego, California, USA : The Shoes, short film written and directed by Indian filmmaker Roshan Bhondekar from small town from Maharashtra, Tumsar in association with Envision Film Studio production house has won a prestigious Award of Recognition for Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for The Shoes exciting short film,which theme is based on Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest. The Shoes features exceptional (story line, which talks about – A child is searching for happiness in her life, while looking at other children around the street, even the child have equal rights to wear clothes, eat food and have shelter, played key role by child actors from Spain – Alicia Cornide, Valentina Ortiz, Iria Gonzalez, Carla Bote, Adriana Segador, produced by Sahra Ardah, Spain.

“Special feeling when people from different part of the globe is appreciating our film making ideas, we will keep doing best for bringing best talent on the screen. Honored to be participated along with Oscar winning productionprojects -says Roshan Bhondekar”

The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry.

In winning an Accolade, Envision Film Studio joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind The Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me and Highwire Films Australia for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries were received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”