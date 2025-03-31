The Mountains Seen While Climbing Nagpur’s Pardi Flyover Are Not Ranges… It’s a ‘Mountain’ of Garbage!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Commuters on Nagpur’s Pardi Flyover are greeted by what seems like a stunning range of hills in the distance. But a shocking reality lurks behind this illusion—these aren’t natural mountains, but massive heaps of garbage piling up in the heart of the city.

A recent investigation by Nagpur Today has shed light on the worsening waste management crisis, revealing how unchecked dumping has led to the formation of towering garbage heaps, endangering both the environment and public health.

A City Struggling with Waste Management

Nagpur generates over 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, much of which ends up at major dumping sites like Bhandewadi. Over time, these waste piles have grown to alarming heights, giving them the appearance of mountain ranges. However, far from being scenic, they are breeding grounds for pollution, diseases, and an unbearable stench that has made life miserable for nearby residents.

Health Risks for Local Residents

The residents living near these garbage mountains face severe health hazards, including respiratory issues, skin infections, and other illnesses caused by air and water contamination.

“The stench is unbearable. It’s impossible to step outside without feeling sick,” said a local resident while speaking to Nagpur Today.

Authorities Yet to Act

Despite repeated complaints from citizens, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has yet to take effective action. While the city is being promoted as a “Smart City,” the growing garbage crisis tells a different story.

With mounting pressure from residents and activists, will the authorities finally step up to address this environmental and public health disaster? The people of Nagpur are waiting for answers.

