The most polluted city in India: Mumbai snatches the title

The title of the ‘most polluted city in India’ has been snatched by Mumbai from New Delhi. Last week, the financial capital of the country was announced as the second most polluted city in the world.

On January 29, Mumbai was ranked 10th in the ranking, climbed onto the 2nd spot on February 2 before falling again. Finally on February 13, Mumbai took over Delhi as the most polluted city in the country and was declared as the third unhealthiest city worldwide.

Advertisement

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai’s AQI stood at 201 as of 12 pm on Tuesday, putting it in the ‘poor’ category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 91 and 180 units, respectively.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”; 51 to 100 is “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 is “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”. The AQI of Mumbai has been fluctuating between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ for the entire month.

As per experts, the AQI of Mumbai has deteriorated due to dust and smoke constantly emanating from vehicles, roads and construction activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement